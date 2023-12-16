Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Acquires 1,801 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Rockwell Automation makes up approximately 1.6% of Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC owned 0.06% of Rockwell Automation worth $18,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 62.9% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $317.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.20.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:ROK traded down $2.48 on Friday, hitting $304.37. 1,710,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.71 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $274.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 41.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $318,588.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,353,813.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.72, for a total value of $161,398.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,668.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,036,683 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.