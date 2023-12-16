Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Cuts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 30,836 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cfra decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.10.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.23. 10,926,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,031. The company has a market capitalization of $43.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.44. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.38 and a 52-week high of $98.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.73%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

