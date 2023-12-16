Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the November 15th total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of FULC traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $5.39. 2,634,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,227,167. The firm has a market cap of $333.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.19. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 3,769.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $872,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 1,028.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 81,286 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 30.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 36,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 8,522 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,179,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,406,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

