G999 (G999) Trading Down 8% Over Last 7 Days

G999 (G999) traded up 12.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 16th. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $1,152.40 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00103535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005453 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

According to CryptoCompare, "G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

