GateToken (GT) Price Reaches $5.53 on Top Exchanges

GateToken (GT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. GateToken has a market cap of $548.30 million and $3.13 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.53 or 0.00013012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005320 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00017116 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42,515.07 or 1.00036549 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00009878 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,148,360 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 99,148,278.9848644 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.30374814 USD and is up 6.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $4,041,307.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.