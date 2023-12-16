Geegoopuzzle (GGP) Price Tops $1.54 on Exchanges

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. During the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Geegoopuzzle has a market capitalization of $231.36 million and approximately $30,373.95 worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be bought for $1.54 or 0.00003667 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It launched on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. Geegoopuzzle’s official website is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Geegoopuzzle Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 1.54465403 USD and is up 1.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $36,649.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

