Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) Short Interest Update

Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,340,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Genprex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 1,073.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 20,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 19,198 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genprex by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 29,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Genprex during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNPX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.21. The stock had a trading volume of 484,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,020. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.53. Genprex has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $1.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of -0.10.

Genprex ( NASDAQ:GNPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts forecast that Genprex will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genprex, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. Its lead product candidate is REQORSA (GPX-001) that is in Phase 1/2 and 2 clinical trials to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. The company is also developing GPX-002 for the treatment of type 1 diabetes, and GPX-003 for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

