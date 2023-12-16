Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Up 36.0% in November

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the November 15th total of 124,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

FCHRF remained flat at $61.50 during trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $77.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.71 and a 200-day moving average of $65.84.

Georg Fischer Company Profile

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through GF Piping Systems, GF Casting Solutions, and GF Machining Solution segments. It also offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as serves industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

