GP Brinson Investments LLC Has $10.13 Million Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

GP Brinson Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 159.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,190 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.7% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 86,720,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,494,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,305 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,331.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,881,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,098,907,000 after acquiring an additional 62,812,278 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.9% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,718,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,751,486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620,532 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,976,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,004,000 after acquiring an additional 780,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,778,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,537,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $98.69. The company had a trading volume of 10,079,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,876,455. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.95. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.58 and a 52 week high of $101.15.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

