Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $599,000 Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its position in American Tower by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 461,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,427,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V increased its position in American Tower by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 24,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in American Tower by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in American Tower by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.15. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,250. The firm has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.68. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.62 and its 200 day moving average is $184.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

