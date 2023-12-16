Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in November

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,980,000 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the November 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 412,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

GFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the 1st quarter worth $478,000. Voss Capital LLC increased its position in Griffon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,233,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,516,000 after buying an additional 338,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Griffon by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 539,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,747,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Griffon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,630,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.59. 2,633,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,088. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.48. Griffon has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Griffon’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Griffon will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Griffon’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

