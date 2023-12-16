Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Up 37.1% in November

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,550,000 shares, an increase of 37.1% from the November 15th total of 1,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GGAL traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 1,407,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,535. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $18.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Financiero Galicia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $4,706,000. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $339,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 42.9% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 10,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $867,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the third quarter worth $379,000.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

