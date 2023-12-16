Head-To-Head Analysis: Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) versus Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII)

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) and Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Syra Health and Heidrick & Struggles International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Syra Health N/A N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 5.44% 14.52% 6.06%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Heidrick & Struggles International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Syra Health $5.62 million 2.25 N/A N/A N/A Heidrick & Struggles International $1.08 billion 0.52 $79.49 million $2.71 10.36

This table compares Syra Health and Heidrick & Struggles International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Heidrick & Struggles International has higher revenue and earnings than Syra Health.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Syra Health and Heidrick & Struggles International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Syra Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Heidrick & Struggles International 0 1 1 0 2.50

Heidrick & Struggles International has a consensus price target of $33.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.34%. Given Heidrick & Struggles International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heidrick & Struggles International is more favorable than Syra Health.

Summary

Heidrick & Struggles International beats Syra Health on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions. The company also engages in developing Syrenity, an on-demand telehealth platform for mental health services. In addition, the company provides healthcare staffing solutions; and digital health solutions comprising digital transformation, cloud and security, artificial intelligence, patient engagement, and health apps. It serves mental health hospitals and organizations, including government agencies, integrated health networks, managed care entities, and pharmaceutical manufacturers. Syra Health Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives. The company also offers on-demand services to provide clients with independent talent, including professionals with industry and functional expertise for interim leadership roles and critical project-based initiatives; and consulting services, including leadership assessment and development, team and organization acceleration, digital acceleration and innovation, diversity and inclusion advisory services, and culture shaping services. It provides its services to Fortune 1000 companies; Major U.S. and non-U.S. companies; middle market and emerging growth companies; private equity firms; governmental, higher education, and not-for-profit organizations; and other private and public entities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

