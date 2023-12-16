Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Heart Test Laboratories (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Heart Test Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HSCS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,189,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,855. The company has a market cap of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 3.87. Heart Test Laboratories has a one year low of $0.14 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

