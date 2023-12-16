Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Short Interest Update

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the November 15th total of 95,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 271,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Price Performance

HFRO traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.22. 215,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,361. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.89 and a 12-month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $8.33.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,812,000 after acquiring an additional 475,588 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,485,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,061,000 after acquiring an additional 462,390 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,851,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund by 321.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 464,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 354,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,996,000.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

