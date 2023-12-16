Horizen Trading 14.1% Lower Over Last Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $143.05 million and approximately $8.02 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $9.90 or 0.00023408 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29.91 or 0.00070753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00038363 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,454,950 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

