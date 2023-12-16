ICON Trading Down 8.7% This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. One ICON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000608 BTC on major exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $250.45 million and $5.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 974,601,156 coins and its circulating supply is 974,601,266 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 974,591,581.0400791 with 974,591,558.7095388 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.25275799 USD and is down -2.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $5,159,544.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.