Insider Buying: Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH) Director Acquires C$11,460.00 in Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (TSE:QTRH – Get Free Report) Director William Frederick Morris purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,460.00.

William Frederick Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Quarterhill alerts:

On Tuesday, November 21st, William Frederick Morris purchased 7,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,040.00.

On Monday, November 13th, William Frederick Morris purchased 17,000 shares of Quarterhill stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,860.00.

Quarterhill Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of QTRH opened at C$2.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.43. Quarterhill Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.12 and a 12-month high of C$2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$230.04 million, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.48.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Intellectual Property Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.