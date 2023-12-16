IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $37.19 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000689 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $889.95 million and approximately $37.19 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA Coin Profile

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,057,265,852 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

