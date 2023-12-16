iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the November 15th total of 1,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,766,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:IXUS traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,411,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,000. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $57.04 and a one year high of $65.25. The company has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.90 and a 200 day moving average of $61.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IXUS. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 225.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the global market capitalization outside the US. IXUS was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

