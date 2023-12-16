iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Platt Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 15.9% of Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Platt Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 65,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,303,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 199.1% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.56. 3,687,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,359,239. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.93. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $231.49 and a 12-month high of $278.00. The firm has a market cap of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.