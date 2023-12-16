iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,220,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66,456 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 4.9% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $84,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

EFA traded down $0.73 on Friday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,420,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,862,180. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $75.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.10.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

