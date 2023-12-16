Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Jabil updated its FY24 guidance to $9.00 EPS.

Jabil Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE JBL traded down $3.51 on Friday, hitting $132.91. 27,702,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,492,917. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Jabil has a 52-week low of $64.74 and a 52-week high of $141.38. The company has a market capitalization of $17.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

JBL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Jabil from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.44.

In other Jabil news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total value of $7,653,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,085,480 shares in the company, valued at $266,023,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,601 shares of company stock valued at $40,201,576 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi lifted its holdings in Jabil by 419.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter worth $53,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

