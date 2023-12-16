KickToken (KICK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $2.55 Million

KickToken (KICK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 16th. KickToken has a total market cap of $2.55 million and approximately $2,976.35 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KickToken has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One KickToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00017086 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00012896 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,270.31 or 1.00071255 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003643 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,750,505 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,750,504 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,752,008.67326953. The last known price of KickToken is 0.02035501 USD and is up 1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $222.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

