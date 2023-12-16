Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Hits New 52-Week High at $439.45

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $439.45 and last traded at $435.12, with a volume of 250713 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $424.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lennox International from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Lennox International from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Stephens raised Lennox International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lennox International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.30.

Lennox International Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $393.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $363.41.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.64. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 2,262.68% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lennox International Inc. will post 17.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lennox International news, EVP John D. Torres sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.24, for a total value of $808,649.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,517,913.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gary S. Bedard sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.05, for a total value of $414,352.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,624,351.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,975 shares of company stock worth $5,034,472 over the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennox International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Lennox International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 10,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,861,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

