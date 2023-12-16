Linscomb & Williams Inc. Acquires 1,533 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.88. 875,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,334. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.50.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

