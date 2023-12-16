Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $5.10 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Stryker by 95,685.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,942,516 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937,356 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $776,333,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Stryker by 109,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,139,948 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $767,686,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,089 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Stryker by 87,902.2% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,077,732 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $555,482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,012,525 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,716,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $289.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.95.

Stryker Stock Down 2.3 %

Stryker stock traded down $6.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $290.15. The stock had a trading volume of 4,139,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $235.81 and a 1-year high of $306.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 44.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total value of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.92, for a total transaction of $145,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.28, for a total transaction of $167,476.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,909 shares in the company, valued at $850,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,306 shares of company stock valued at $16,791,134 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.