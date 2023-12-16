Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 87,723 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,934,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,723 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 10.1% of Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $172,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

VEA stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $47.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,248,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,379,632. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.27.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

