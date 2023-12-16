Marcum Wealth LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Chubb during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,110,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,665 shares of company stock valued at $10,587,036. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $220.07. 5,574,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,832,818. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $183.40 and a twelve month high of $231.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $219.36 and a 200 day moving average of $206.44.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 20.32%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CB. StockNews.com raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.46.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

