MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 15th total of 57,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.5 days.

Shares of MDXH stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.92 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21. MDxHealth has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $7.60.

MDxHealth shares are set to reverse split on Friday, December 29th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, October 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, December 28th.

MDxHealth ( NASDAQ:MDXH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). MDxHealth had a negative net margin of 78.05% and a negative return on equity of 217.38%. The business had revenue of $19.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.30 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that MDxHealth will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MDxHealth during the first quarter worth about $545,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MDxHealth in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MDxHealth from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

MDxHealth SA, a commercial-stage precision diagnostics company, provides urologic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its novel prostate cancer genomic testing solutions are SelectMDx, a non-invasive urine test; and ConfirmMDx, an epigenetic test, which provide physicians with a clinical pathway to identify clinically prostate cancer while minimizing the use of invasive procedures that are prone to complications.

