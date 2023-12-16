Meiwu Technology (NYSE:WNW) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, December 20th

Shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, December 20th. The 1-35 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, December 20th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, December 20th.

Meiwu Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNW remained flat at $0.07 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,491,141. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14. Meiwu Technology has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $2.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meiwu Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Meiwu Technology Company Limited (NYSE:WNW – Free Report) by 289.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Meiwu Technology worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meiwu Technology Company Profile

Meiwu Technology Company Limited operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Clean Food Platform, Restaurant, and others. The company offers green food, organic food, intangible cultural heritage food, agricultural products, and pollution-free products.

