Monero (XMR) 24-Hour Volume Tops $86.30 Million

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last seven days, Monero has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Monero has a market cap of $3.09 billion and approximately $86.30 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $168.45 or 0.00398726 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,255.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.92 or 0.00170243 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.32 or 0.00542796 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00008880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00048699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.29 or 0.00116681 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00026523 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,371,925 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

