Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decrease of 17.5% from the November 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 789,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Moody’s Stock Down 0.7 %

Moody’s stock traded down $2.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $389.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,182,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,434. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Moody’s has a 52-week low of $272.70 and a 52-week high of $396.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Moody's alerts:

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 37.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $332.00 to $318.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.46.

View Our Latest Research Report on Moody’s

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.28, for a total value of $815,432.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,485,194.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,357 shares of company stock worth $5,449,689. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Moody’s by 98,060.7% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,127,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,087,460,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,215 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $425,827,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 12.6% during the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 10,369,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,173,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,192 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Moody’s by 277.8% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,544,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $488,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,463 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Moody’s by 67.2% in the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,288,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,918,000 after purchasing an additional 920,100 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Moody’s

(Get Free Report)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.