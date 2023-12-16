Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of MMNNF stock remained flat at C$12.69 on Friday. Munters Group AB has a 1 year low of C$9.57 and a 1 year high of C$12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.21.

Get Munters Group AB (publ) alerts:

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.