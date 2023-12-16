Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,200 shares, a drop of 32.1% from the November 15th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Price Performance
Shares of MMNNF stock remained flat at C$12.69 on Friday. Munters Group AB has a 1 year low of C$9.57 and a 1 year high of C$12.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$12.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.21.
Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Munters Group AB (publ)
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.