Nano Market Cap Achieves $151.11 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded up 30.2% against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a market capitalization of $151.11 million and approximately $5.48 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002701 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,986.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00172863 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00545957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.03 or 0.00402575 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00048588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00118254 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000689 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

