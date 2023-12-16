National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,220,000 shares, a decline of 11.4% from the November 15th total of 8,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 9.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Vision
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in National Vision by 7.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in National Vision by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 56.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,930 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Vision by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,155,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in National Vision by 7.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,692,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the period.
National Vision Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of National Vision stock traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $19.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,466,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. National Vision has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $43.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.51 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. TheStreet downgraded shares of National Vision from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
About National Vision
National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than National Vision
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- It’s a special time to buy into Costco
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/11 – 12/15
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How to invest in specialty retail stores
Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.