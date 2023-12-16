NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Price Down 2.4% Over Last Week

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.44 or 0.00005821 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.45 billion and $194.66 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00103535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005453 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000088 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,004,666,471 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

