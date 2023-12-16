Niobium Coin Price Tops $1.00 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (NBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 16th. Niobium Coin has a total market capitalization of $62.85 million and approximately $1,993.76 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Niobium Coin coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 50.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00017347 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,827,667 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.org. The official message board for Niobium Coin is medium.com/@niobiumcoins. Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @niobiumcoins.

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ShahramCoin (SHC) is a cryptocurrency . ShahramCoin has a current supply of 102,289,706.27784455 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ShahramCoin is 1.00028203 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niobiumcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

