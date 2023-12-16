Northwest Capital Management Inc Boosts Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 320.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,889,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,846,000 after acquiring an additional 899,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,120,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,892,000 after acquiring an additional 243,660 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,898,000 after acquiring an additional 214,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,369,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,055,000 after acquiring an additional 133,057 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,486,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,385. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.36. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $111.45 and a 1 year high of $119.57.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

