Northwest Capital Management Inc Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 0.6% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,686,000 after buying an additional 18,557 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $146.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,461,655 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.87. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.