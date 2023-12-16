Northwest Capital Management Inc Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,578 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Northwest Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Northwest Capital Management Inc owned about 0.13% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $2,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 31,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS IFRA traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.90. The company had a trading volume of 181,976 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

