Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Reaches $600.33 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 16th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0894 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular exchanges. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $600.33 million and approximately $40.44 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,214.38 or 0.05285654 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.38 or 0.00103535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00027455 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000239 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.08932789 USD and is down -5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $70,661,678.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

