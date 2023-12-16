Olstein Capital Management L.P. Acquires 34,000 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $7,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 388.6% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 33,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,929 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth $260,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 702.7% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 36,496 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,816.5% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 123,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,765,000 after purchasing an additional 117,200 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 237,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total value of $252,681.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,171.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on OMC. Morgan Stanley raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,376,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average is $82.57. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.20 and a 52 week high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.