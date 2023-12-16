Olstein Capital Management L.P. Grows Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,878,723,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134,386 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,580 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $741,139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129,742 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 90.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,825,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $864,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on UPS. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $162.94. The stock had a trading volume of 8,738,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.68 and a 12 month high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.8 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

