Olstein Capital Management L.P. Has $6.86 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $6,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Target by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,058,551 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $667,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,191 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,625,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Target stock traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,680,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,567,428. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.92. The company has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

In other news, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew L. Zabel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total transaction of $525,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,106.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen cut Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.07.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

