Olstein Capital Management L.P. Purchases 34,000 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the quarter. Corteva comprises 1.6% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $9,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after acquiring an additional 6,778 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 413.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,016,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,745 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington bought 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, with a total value of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Corteva news, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.77 per share, with a total value of $29,932.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,215.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington purchased 1,094 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.07 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,910.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,084 shares of company stock valued at $95,527. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTVA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corteva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corteva from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.55. 14,029,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,683,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.62. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

