Olstein Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Brady worth $2,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the first quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brady by 34.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Brady by 86.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Brady during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Brady by 27.1% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BRC traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,239,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,830. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.06.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.01 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Brady’s payout ratio is 25.47%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BRC shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brady from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Brady from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

In other news, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at $865,253.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bentley Curran sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $347,455.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,253.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

