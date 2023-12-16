Optimism Trading Up 6.1% Over Last Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 16th. One Optimism token can now be bought for $2.19 or 0.00005189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Optimism has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $235.83 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Optimism has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Optimism alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Orca (ORCA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016991 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Optimism Token Profile

Optimism launched on November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 911,294,948 tokens. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Optimism Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Optimism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Optimism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Optimism using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Optimism Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Optimism and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.