OriginTrail (TRAC) Market Capitalization Tops $208.22 Million

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 16th. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $208.22 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail token can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001218 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OriginTrail

OriginTrail launched on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 402,324,425 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OriginTrail’s official website is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

OriginTrail Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail (TRAC) is the native token of the OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN), an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform, co-founded by Žiga Drev, Tomaž Levak, and Branimir Rakić, is designed to create a universal, collaborative, and trusted data exchange system. TRAC tokens are used for compensation to ODN nodes, staking to become a data holder node, bidding for data storage by nodes, and potentially for governance decisions.”

