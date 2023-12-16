Oxen Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 16th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $8.18 million and approximately $6,658.02 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 13.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,894.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.61 or 0.00173321 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.95 or 0.00546502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00009020 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.86 or 0.00403056 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.38 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00118872 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000688 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 65,927,155 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oxen is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official website is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

